ATHENS — Bonnie B. Sutton, 91, died Thursday, August 17, 2023. Services will be 2 p.m., Monday at Market Street Church of Christ with burial in Athens City Cemetery. Visitation is Sunday 6-9 p.m., at Spry Funeral Home.
Obituary Information
