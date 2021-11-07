DECATUR — Funeral service for Boyce J. Hood, age 77, of Decatur, will be Sunday, November 7, 2021, 6 p.m. at Westmeade Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. Scotty Hogan officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service at the church. Interment will be in Midway Memorial Gardens on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Mr. Hood, who died Friday, November 5, 2021, at his residence, was born August 17, 1944, in Lawrence County, to L. F. Hood and Louise Barkley Hood. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son-in-law, Curtis Neal Parker.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda Lanier Hood of Decatur; two daughters, Kim H. Parker (Ashton) of Decatur, and Lori H. Wright (Dustin) of Florence; and four grandchildren, Jackson and Jordan Parker, and Emma Kate and Molly Wright.
Mr. Hood was President and owner of Hood Tractor and RV Center, Decatur (John Deere Dealership) until his retirement on January 1, 2014. He was also past President and Co-owner of Athens John Deere Dealership, and was past President of Alabama Farm and Power Equipment Dealers Association. He was a member of Westmeade Baptist Church for 45 years, and served as deacon and a member of the finance committee.
Pallbearers will be friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Valley.
