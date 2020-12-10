DECATUR
Boyd Stephen Bozeman, age 85, of Decatur, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Floyd E. “Tut” Fann Veterans Home in Huntsville, Alabama. Boyd was born March 1, 1935 to Hoke Bozeman and Lottie Bozeman Kimble in Atlanta, Georgia.
Boyd is survived by his wife of 61 years, Catherine Delores Bozeman; son, Michael Bozeman (Monica); daughter, Michelle Gilbert (Jon); and son, Keith Bozeman (Melissa); 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Boyd was preceded in death by father, Hoke Bozeman and mother, Lottie Bozeman Kimble and stepfather, Tom Kimble.
A visitation for Boyd will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home, 741 Danville Road SW, Decatur, Alabama 35601, followed by a chapel service at 2:30 p.m.
