FORT STEWART, GEORGIA — Funeral service with military honors, for Bradley Austin Hogan, 26, will be Monday, July 29, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Joe David Bailey officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery, South of Danville. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Specialist Hogan passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Candler Hospital in Savannah, Georgia. He was born May 26, 1993, in Morgan County to James Bradley Hogan and Christi Michelle Cowart Hogan. He was a Specialist in the United States Army, Unit 385th HHD and was a Diesel Mechanic. He was a wonderful husband, father, son, brother and soldier. He will be dearly missed by his family.
Survivors include his wife, Savanah Hogan; one son, Emmett Lane Hogan; one daughter, Arlynn Rae Hogan; parents, Bradley Hogan and Christi Cowart Hogan; one sister, Hunter Michelle Hogan Yoder.
Pallbearers will be Lesley Mashburn, Kevin Wallace, Bo Cowart, Doug Cowart, Joseph Cobb and Melvin J. Yoder.
