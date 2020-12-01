HILLSBORO — Private graveside service for Bradley K. Newman, 43, of Hillsboro, will be held at Midway Memorial Gardens with Reverend Brent Gillespie officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Newman, who died Friday, November 27, 2020, was born November 18, 1977 to Stanley Newman and Kay Newman. He was the owner of Newman Backhoe. He was a loving spouse and father and loved helping others and supporting his community.
Survivors include his wife, Jill Newman; son, Grant Newman; parents, Stanley and Kay Newman; and brother, Jason (Lynsy) Newman.
Pallbearers will be Jason Newman, Mark A. Gillespie, Shannon Hill, Frank Hernandez, Todd Shelton, Randy Treadway, Joe Treadway, and Zach Fricks.
