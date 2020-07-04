EVA — Funeral service for Brandon A. Smith, 41, will be Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Decatur Baptist Church with Bro. Joe McKaig, Bro. Ryan Johnson and Bro. Jay Schug officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Macedonia Cemetery in Oden Ridge. Visitation will be Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.at Decatur Baptist Church.
Mr. Smith died on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital. He was born September 17, 1978, in Mobile County to Burgess D. Smith and Angia Roberts Smith. During college, God placed the call on Brandon’s life to serve Him as a missionary. Brandon’s assignment was to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ to the people of Morocco, North Africa. Brandon fell in love with the Moroccan people and established many friendships around the world.
All who knew Brandon, were aware of his love for his family, friends, snow and the Christmas season, Alabama football, Spanish moss, crawfish and any chance to sing and laugh. Most importantly they knew his love for Jesus Christ. Preceding him in death were his grandparents: Aubrey Roberts, Lorene Oden Roberts and B.E. Smith.
Survivors include, parents, Burgess D. and Angia Roberts Smith, Eva, AL; special friend, Sara McCutcheon, Cullman, AL; grandmother, Fay Smith, Eva, AL; two uncles, Fred Roberts (Kathy) and Joe Roberts (Janice); three aunts, Vanessa Johnson (Russ), Connie Stinnett (Bobby) and Melanie Schraff; numerous cousins;
Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
In lieu of flowers family requests memorials be made to: Decatur Baptist Church Mission Fund: 2527 Danville Road, SW, Decatur, AL 35603 or to his 1st
cousin: Rachel Johnson, who shared the same visions for missions: IBM Global, P.O. Box 607, Nashua, NH 03061.
