DECATUR — A Private Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Brandon Lee Chaney, 44, will be at Ebenezer Freewill Baptist Cemetery with Brother Aaron Dawson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mr. Chaney died on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at his residence. He was born December 28, 1976, in Morgan County to Bobby Lee Chaney and Nancy Chaney. He was a self-employed hairdresser prior to his passing. Preceding him in death were his father, and his grandparents, Dorothy and Orville Chaney and Gene Ikner.
Survivors include his mother, Nancy Chaney; and brother, Nicholas Chaney (Angie).
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.