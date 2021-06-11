GADSDEN
Funeral service for Brandon Lee Hensley, 18, will be Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Fraser Chapel UMC Cemetery in Sparta TN at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, June 14, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Hensley passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. He was born December 21, 2002, in Knoxville, TN, to Bobby Lee Hensley, Jr. and Catherine Jean Rogers Tillman. Brandon was a good young man with a kind heart who loved to laugh and make others laugh. He loved his dog, “Bama” and had a passion for cars and driving fast. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cornhole. Brandon was employed at Xpress Oil Lube as a Mechanical Technician, prior to his passing.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Cathy Rogers Tillman (Danny); brothers, Ashten Hensley, Corey Tillman, Hunter Tillman, Braxton Greenwood Hensley; sisters, Madie Renee Hensley, Skylar Peffers, Brittney Reeves, Megan Jones; grandparents, Brenda Baker of Lakeland, FL, Marvin Rogers (Anja), Angela Hill.
