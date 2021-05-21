DECATUR — Funeral service for Branton Lavonis Bryan, 91, of Decatur, AL will be at Roselawn Funeral Home on Sunday May 23rd at 3 p.m. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and continue until service time. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Kasey Harbin is officiating.
Mr. Bryan died Sunday May 16, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. He was born April 25, 1930 in Morgan County to J.L. Bryan and Hassie Bryan. Mr. Bryan worked at McClary Tire for the past 66 years selling and servicing tires. He was always considered by his customers’ to be their best friend and always treated them that way. He also loved to garden and attended services at his church, Southside Baptist, Decatur.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy C. Bryan; his parents; brothers, Orville Bryan, Wendell Bryan, Marshall Bryan; a sister, Loy Jones and sister-in-law, Sherry Bryan.
Mr. Bryan is survived by his only child, Blake Bryan; sisters, Dean Nelson, Peggy Nelson (Brownie), Reba Pevahouse (Arthur); brothers, Alfred Bryan (Linda), Billy Bryan (Patricia), Keith Bryan (Becky); sister-in-law, Sandra Bryan; brother-in-law, Ron Jones and special friend Geraldine McKenzie.
Pallbearers will be his nephews.
Roselawn Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.