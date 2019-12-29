TOWN CREEK — Mr. Braxton Craig, 87, died December 28, 2019. Visitation is 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday at New Zion Baptist Church, County Road 129 in the Flat Rock community. Mr. Craig was the husband of Doris Sockwell Craig.
