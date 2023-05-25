D.5.25.23 Brayden Roberson.jpg
Buy Now

TRINITY — Funeral service for Brayden Cole Roberson, age 17, of Trinity will be 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at The Coffey Center with Rev. Shane Williams and Bro. Corey Morrow officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service at The Coffey Center. Interment will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Guestbook available at www.parkwayfunerals.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.