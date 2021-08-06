DECATUR — Braylin Dewayne Jones, 15, died August 3, 2021. A graveside service will be held Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Sterrs Cemetery. Public viewing will be today from 12 to 6 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Google founder gets New Zealand residency, raising questions
- Griner leads US to gold medal game with 79-59 win vs Serbia
- Hundreds of volunteers help crews tackling Turkey wildfires
- Senators struggle to amend, finish $1T infrastructure bill
- Americans win beach gold medal, and Ross completes the set
- Nelly Korda survives a struggle, keeps lead in Olympic golf
- 9 years on, Cameroon Olympic boxer talks of defection to UK
- Arrest in hit-and-run death of 'Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes
Most Read
Articles
- Moulton man diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and given 3 weeks to live credits God for survival
- Juror in Blakely trial alleges misconduct, defense asks for mistrial
- Blakely convicted on 2 felony counts; automatically removed from office
- AG: Blakely should remain in jail until sentencing
- Bank to build new headquarters at former Lucky's site
- Limestone County Sheriff Blakely guilty, removed from office
- Video of water park arrest goes trending on social media
- Accidental leader: West Morgan's Cade Alexander takes up football on whim, commits to it
- Four area schools make preseason rankings
- Decatur police investigate shooting death of juvenile
Images
Videos
Commented
- First Response, Decatur Morgan Hospital at odds over ambulance services (11)
- Another city director plans to live outside Decatur (7)
- Council poised to end residency requirement for most directors (5)
- Hospital's ambulance fleet expands, First Response sounds warning (4)
- Biden balances fighting rising crime, reforming police (4)
- As frustration mounts, a White House push on voting rights (4)
- Sheriff Blakely blames alleged thefts on bad advice, forgetfulness; defense rests (4)
- Public barred as Blakely's corruption trial begins in secret (3)
- A short season: Carrie Matthews pool to open for 4 days this summer (3)
- Board recommends $5,000 supplement for Decatur Fire paramedics (3)
- Listen up: Biden speaks volumes in a whisper to make a point (3)
- Ladner suggests city should build large, centralized rec center (3)
- Editorial: Decatur residency debate a sign of deeper problems (2)
- Bank to build new headquarters at former Lucky's site (2)
- Public barred as Blakely's corruption trial begins in secret (2)
- Contractor prepares for new phase of I-65 project (2)
- Morgan County COVID vaccinations slowing, hospitalizations rising (2)
- Sales tax holiday begins Friday (2)
- Acuña leaves with injury during Braves' win over Marlins (2)
- Local Cuban Americans call for freedom (2)
- Blakely conviction sends larger message (2)
- Moulton man diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and given 3 weeks to live credits God for survival (1)
- Husband, wife build free food box to support city's homeless (1)
- First elected Alabama Black Republican: GOP 'open to everyone' (1)
- Biden pledges appeal of 'deeply disappointing' DACA ruling (1)
- Biden: 'Killing people' remark was call for big tech to act (1)
- To save voting rights, President Biden needs to take on the filibuster rule (1)
- Infrastructure talks hit snags as Senate time pressure rises (1)
- Juror in Blakely trial alleges misconduct, defense asks for mistrial (1)
- Second phase of Sixth Avenue paving begins (1)
- The Delta variant of COVID is coming for the unprotected (1)
- Carl P. Leubsdorf: Biden fighting COVID and politics (1)
- Summer of Service: Youth in NCC's leadership program impacting the city (1)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- US hits 70% vaccination rate — a month late, amid a surge (1)
- Literacy specialists to help train teachers (1)
- Mo Brooks: 2020 election stolen from Donald Trump, ‘kick ass’ speech distorted (1)
- Council votes to end city residence requirement for most directors (1)
- Klobuchar: Infrastructure bill could include voting measures (1)
- Justice says IRS must give Trump tax returns to Congress (1)
- Biles leaves beam with bronze — and a smile (1)
- Column: Biles' withdrawal a shocking turn of Tokyo events (1)
- School supplies sales tax holiday begins Friday (1)
- US employers ratchet up the pressure on the unvaccinated (1)
- Who will show their shame? (1)
- Limestone County Sheriff Blakely guilty, removed from office (1)
- Judge opens closed-door Blakely proceedings after motion filed (1)
- Bank Street gets another boost as young church buys vacant building (1)
- Fake vaccine information is another reason to reform social media (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.