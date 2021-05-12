HARTSELLE — Funeral Service for Brenda Akers, 71, will be Friday, May 14, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Josh Sellers officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in the Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Peck Funeral Home.
Ms. Akers was employed in Customer Service for Corporate Billing, prior to her retirement and was a lifetime homemaker. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, a member of the Church of Christ and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Preceding her in death were her daughter, Amanda Akers Freeman; two granddaughters, Toby Crow and Lizzy Crow and a niece, April Hornbuckle.
Survivors include her son, Jason Akers (Catherine); seven grandchildren, Monica K. and Maggie Ann Akers, Brayden Freeman, Jacob and Connor Mallon, Tucker Freeman and Jasper Akers; one great-grandchild, Oliver Akers; and two brothers, Frank Glenn Hornbuckle, Jr. (Rosemary) and Joe Clarence Hornbuckle.
Darren Story, Brady Stewart, Eddy Livingston, Glenn Hornbuckle, Brad Freeman and Michael Murphey will serve as pallbearers.
