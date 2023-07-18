DECATUR — Funeral services for Brenda Ann Ledlow, 76, of Decatur, who passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023 will be held Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Chris Martin officiating. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 PM prior to the service at the church. Shelton Funeral Home will be assisting the family.

