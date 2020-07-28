MOULTON — A private funeral service will be held at Parkway Funeral Home for Brenda Gail Melson on Tuesday, July 28 th , 2020. She passed away at the age of 74. She was one of 14 children born to Fred and Birdie Jones. She was married to the love of her life, Billy Melson, for 31 years. She had six children, Carla Nichols (Greg), Deratha Cross (Jerry), Frances Migmon Arnold (David), Jason Coffey (Jamie), Jeff Melson (Marilyn), and Patrick Melson (Candy). Grandchildren are Clayton Terry, Miranda Nichols, Aaron Cross (Jessica), Tara Cross, Ayden Coffey (Michelle), Nathan Arnold (Lisa), Jackson Coffey, Jordian Coffey, Jeffery Melson (Sheri), Josh Melson (Mary), Cory Melson (Holly), and Conner Melson. Great-grandchildren are Jordan, Kaleb, Kamryn, Chipper, Sawyer, Ellie, and Finley.
She was a wonderful homemaker, wife, and loving mother. She was a nursing care aid for 15 years and loved caring for and helping others. She was a proud member of Pinhook Church of Christ and was a strong Christian woman.
Family would like to extend their special thanks to the wonderful nurses, doctors, and care team at Decatur Morgan Hospital for their kindness and compassion.
