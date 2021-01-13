HUNTSVILLE — Brenda Jean Gray Blackman died January 9, 2021. She was born July 23, 1949. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday, January 16th at the Royal Chapel of Memories, Huntsville, AL with Dr. Edward Owens officiating. Entombment will be in the Roselawn Gardens of Memory, Decatur, AL.
She is survived by daughter, Dr. Baraka (Sylvester) Truss; two sisters, Carolyn Walls of Knoxville, AL and Voncile (Winston) Williams of Montgomery, AL; brother, Bernard Lewis of Montgomery, AL; and one grandson, Silas M. Truss.
