DECATUR — Brenda Joan Knox Spindler passed away at Decatur Morgan Hospital Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the age of 70. She is survived by her loving husband, Danny Jacobs; son, Jonathon Skinner; granddaughter, Lainey Skinner; sister, Janice and many more extended family and friends. Joan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
A graveside memorial service will be held Friday, April 16, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at McKendree Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.