DECATUR — Funeral service for Brenda Joyce Golson, age 75, of Decatur, will be Thursday, January 27, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Earl Holt officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 26th, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Brenda was called to Heaven on January 22nd, after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Austin Golson; her parents, John Eddie Lunney and Betty Dean Hunter Lunney; and sister, Barbara Skinner.
She graduated from Decatur High School and earned a nursing degree from Calhoun Community College. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and never met a stranger. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed.
Brenda is survived by one son, Bradley Golson; two daughters, Cynthia Golson and Melissa Talley; one sister, Jolinda Eubanks; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Benjamin Evans, Kenneth Eubanks, Jody Eubanks, Jason Wickwire, Phillip Story and Austin King.
