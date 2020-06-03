DECATUR — Mrs. Brenda Joyce McComb Coburn, age 77, of Decatur, died peacefully at her home, lovingly surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and sister, on Friday, May 29, 2020. Her family will host a private graveside service.
Mrs. Coburn was born July 31, 1942, in Cardwell, MO, to Lowell McComb and Lagatha Edwards McComb. She was a retired Alfa Insurance agent. Her kind heart, winning smile, and infectious laughter will be dearly missed.
She is survived by one son, Mark Coburn (Candy) of Austin, TX; two daughters, Kerry Mitchell and Shawna Greenwell (Bryant), both of Decatur; one sister, Judy Smith (Jerry) of Marietta, GA; and six grandchildren, Connor Mitchell, Jenna Mitchell, Brynna Sorrells (Connor), Fisher Coburn, Klein Coburn and Lisa Coburn.
