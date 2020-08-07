HARTSELLE — Funeral for Brenda Loise Lovelady, 67, will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Doug Bates officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Etha Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Ms. Lovelady died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital. She was born October 15, 1952, in Marshall County to Alvin Dewitt Widner and Doshie Savannah Leeth Widner. She was employed with Copeland Corporation as a factory worker, prior to her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include a son, Terry Lovelady; two daughters, Renia Clay (Brian) and Sabrina Hendrix (Dewayne); two brothers, Alvin Widner and Eddy Widner (Lisa); two sisters, Sandra Dickerson and Joyce Screws; and six grandchildren, Cody Clay (Christi), Tiffany Johns (Josh), Natasha Hendrix, Amber Hendrix, Dylan Lovelady and Kenneth Lovelady and eight great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Josh Johns, Thomas Dickerson, Kris Dodd, Noah Brown, Jack Kemp and Anthony Gorecki.
