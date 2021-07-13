HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Brenda McKinney Copeland, age 80 of Hartselle, was Monday, July 12, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Tim McCormick officiating and burial in the Johnson Chapel Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation was from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Copeland, who was born October 17, 1940 in Lee County, Mississippi to Maury Milford McKinney and Lonie Louise Shumpert McKinney, died on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was a homemaker and the widow of the late Reverend J.T. Copeland Jr. who was the former Pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church in Decatur. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and loved working in her yard, Auburn Football and spending time with her great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, Roger Brent Copeland; a granddaughter, Emily Brooke Murphy; her brothers, Roy “Buddy” McKinney of Memphis and Dewayne McKinney of Tupelo; and a sister, Bobbie Greenlee of Rutledge, TN.
She is survived by a son, Daniel Copeland (Susan); two daughters, Rhonda Legg (Steve) and Sondra Dutton (Artie), all of Hartselle; a brother, Charles “Pete” McKinney (Joyce) of Nettleton, Mississippi; a sister, Linda Jones (Berdell) of Tupelo, Mississippi; 11 grandchildren, Amanda Brown (Cody), Adam Schrimsher, Caleb Murphy, Tyler Legg (Allison), Lara Grace Austin (Tres), Brent Copeland, Meagan Malkmus, Julie Legg, Josh Sartin, Matthew Sartin (Hailey) and Kayla Sartin; and eight great-grandchildren, Cole Brown, Kade Brown, Noah Legg, Brooks Austin, Mia Legg, Jaxson Nickleson, Laikleigh Austin and Ian Austin.
Adam Schrimsher, Caleb Murphy, Tyler Legg, Brent Copeland, Cody Brown, Tres Austin and Josh Sartin will serve as pallbearers.
