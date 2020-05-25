TOWN CREEK — On Saturday, May 23, 2020, Mrs. Brenda Parker Masterson, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at North Ala-bama Medical Center in Florence, Alabama. A graveside service will held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 10 a.m. in Roselawn Cem-etery in Decatur, AL.
Brenda, the daughter of the late William Guy Parker and Flora Cross Parker, was born December 29, 1943 in Wheeler, AL.
She obtained a Master’s in Business Administration, and was a graduate of Florence State University with a Master’s degree in Elementary Education. She was a dedicated teacher in the public school system and retired after 25 years of faithful service. Af-terwards, she served as Headmaster at Open Door Christian School for several years. She also worked many years as an associ-ate with Parisian/ Belk in Decatur, AL. She was a devoted member of Grace Life Church in Muscle Shoals, AL. Brenda was also an active member of Kappa Kappa Iota, a national organization for the advancement of education by providing an effective network for the exchange and teaching practices by educators. She served one term as state president for the Alabama chapter. Brenda will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ronnie Masterson; daughter, Gina Sims (Scott); son, Philip Masterson (Sabrina); five grandchildren, Brooklyn Williamson (Cage), Brayleigh Terry, Will Sims, Zane Sims, and Michael Masterson; two godchildren, Nicolas Agee and Nicole Wall.
Pallbearers will be Nicolas Agee, Zane Sims, Will Sims, Scott Sims, Cage Williamson, and Justin Waldrep.
