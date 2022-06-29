HARTSELLE
Brenda L. Reyer Halbrooks, age 78, went home to our Lord Tuesday, June 28, 2022. She was born in Ardmore, AL on July 27, 1943, to R.D. Reyer and Lurline Morell Reyer.
She was a 1961 graduate of Hewitt-Trussville High School and received her BS degree from Jacksonville State University. She was a member of Hartselle First United Methodist Church and the Eastern Star. She touched many lives as a pastor’s wife in numerous United Methodist churches in North Alabama and as an elementary school teacher for 19 years. She volunteered as a camp counselor at Camp Sumatanga, where she met her husband of 60 years, Bobby Ray Halbrooks. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling with her husband, church activities, Bible studies, crafting, reading, Red Hats group, and Birthday Girls lunches.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Ray Halbrooks; sons, Bobby Ray (Debbie) Halbrooks Jr. and John Wesley Halbrooks; daughter, Lisa (Paul) Stalnaker; grandchildren Jacob (Christy) Stalnaker, John (Kelsey) Stalnaker, Halston Halbrooks, Jesse (Anna-Marie) Perrin, Mary Caitlin (Alex) Brown, Sara Beth (Jaxon) Peebles; and seven great-grandchildren. Brothers Dorsey (Gail) Reyer, David (Carol) Reyer; sisters, Nancy Luanne (Jack) McDuffle, Susan (Ed) Brashier, beloved aunt Lena Tomerlin, and nieces and nephews.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be Friday, July 1, 2022, at Hartselle First United Methodist Church from 1-3 p.m. with service following at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Camp Sumatanga or your favorite charity.
