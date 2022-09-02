DECATUR — Brenda S. Cagle, 76, of Decatur will have a visitation on Saturday at Beltline Church of Christ from 10:30 AM until 12:00 PM. A service will follow and Steve Smith will be officiating. The Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Ridout’s Brown-Service directing.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Expansion, pandemic mean record production levels at Decatur GE Appliances plant
- Proposed fiscal 2023 budget includes $1.2 million in paving
- Former Limestone sheriff seeks to overturn guilty verdict, says judge unlicensed
- Decatur and Athens renew their rivalry
- Traffic to be heavy this Labor Day weekend
- College football games on TV: Sept. 2-5, 2022
- This week's SEC, state football games
- Lanning duels former boss in debut
Most Read
Articles
- Decatur takes first win over Austin since 2014
- Witness: Suspect in killing 'raked' victim's blood on his face
- 18-year-old Decatur man turns himself in, charged with capital murder
- Man charged with murder in Decatur Walmart parking lot death
- Beltline Road intersections realignment set to begin
- Police: Man with loaded gun at Decatur-Austin game indicted on 2021 shootings
- Hatton remains unbeaten with win over 6A Columbia
- Man's death at Southwest Decatur apartments investigated as homicide
- Brewer High celebrates 50th anniversary
- Youngsters power Decatur Heritage past Carbon Hill
Images
Videos
Commented
- Man charged with rape of child previously released with zero bond on similar charge (6)
- Letter to the Editor: Alabama crusaders know what is right for women's bodies (6)
- City considering another overpass on Alabama 20 (5)
- Beltline Road intersections realignment set to begin (4)
- More than 2,000 subscribers receiving JWEMC high-speed internet (3)
- Do you support 3M Co.’s plan to demolish Brookhaven Middle School and turn it into a park? (3)
- Sandlin: Pay increases needed for Decatur to be competitive (3)
- Editorial: City manager saga sputters to its end (3)
- Closing primary elections a solution in search of a problem (3)
- $2.9 million pay increase package recommended for city employees (3)
- Editorial: Forgiving student loans doesn't solve tuition problem (3)
- Update: Capitol riot suspect arrested in raid near Falkville High (3)
- FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now? (2)
- Editorial: Alabama shrouds executions in secrecy (2)
- Joe Wheeler EMC chief's letter blames Biden policies for higher energy costs (2)
- Los Angeles Times: Why do GOP lawmakers want drug users to die in street? (2)
- Decatur police investigating pedestrian death (2)
- The wheels of justice cannot be rushed (2)
- Editorial: GOP 'Klan' logo image shows online world's perils (2)
- John M. Crisp: First, let’s stop calling it a raid (2)
- Lawsuit seeking city manager under 2010 Decatur referendum dismissed (2)
- Counselors, educators say cyberbullying an increasing problem (2)
- Alabama man's execution was botched, advocacy group alleges (2)
- With record state revenue, Orr and other lawmakers consider tax rebates (1)
- Percentage of uninsured Alabamians increased in 2020; national rate decreased (1)
- Traffic signals at three Southeast Decatur intersections replaced with stop signs (1)
- Cal Thomas: Revisiting the flat tax (1)
- Most electric vehicles won't qualify for federal tax credit (1)
- US pledges $1 billion more rockets, other arms for Ukraine (1)
- NAACP calls for Lawrence GOP school board member to resign after 'racist' image post (1)
- Housing Authority agrees to sell land near Carrie Matthews rec center (1)
- Alligator hunt is birthday gift she’ll never forget (1)
- Over $2B announced for roads, bridges, bike lanes across US (1)
- Virginia B. Penney (1)
- More US lawmakers visit Taiwan 12 days after Pelosi trip (1)
- Editorial: US risks civil unrest, but not civil war (1)
- Experience counts at West Morgan (1)
- Huntsville skybridge nears fruition with $20M federal grant (1)
- Editorial: Governor's office lacks transparency (1)
- Decatur’s Mario Morris hired by NCAA (1)
- Brewer High celebrates 50th anniversary (1)
- Team with Decatur native discovers ‘gigantic’ 83 million-year-old turtle species (1)
- Letter to the Editor: Use Brookhaven dirt to build park in mayor's neighborhood (1)
- Philip Rivers brings his football team to town (1)
- Nebraska woman charged with helping daughter have abortion (1)
- Athens approves retiree bonuses that Decatur rejected (1)
- Liz Weston: 3 ways to fight inflation and win the long game (1)
- Panel: Trump staffers pushed unproven COVID treatment at FDA (1)
- New slant on education (1)
- Some residents upset public comments halted at meeting on new zoning ordinance (1)
- Southwest Decatur: Neighbors skittish about Friday shooting (1)
- Ready to fly: Falkville's Burnett eager to win for his hometown (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.