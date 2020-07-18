HARTSELLE — Funeral for Brenda Sapp Welch, 70, will be Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Frankie Sheats officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Herring Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Welch passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 6, 1950, in Morgan County to Willis Webster Sapp and Opal Evie Angle Sapp. She was employed as a registered nurse for Decatur General Hospital, prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Church of Christ and a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Preceding her in death were her parents; a son, Bobby Alan Welch; and a brother, Tony Sapp.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby J. Welch; one daughter, Tara Sivley; two brothers, Paul Sapp (Sandra) and George Sapp (Sheila); one sister, Vivian Wade (Lloyd); seven grandchildren, Taylor Sivley, Trent Sivley, Tad Sivley, Trevor Hames, Lauren Hames, Leslie Hames and Maddie Hames; and other family, Shelly Hames (Matt).
Pallbearers will be Tad Sivley, Trevor Hames, Craig Sapp, Matt Hames, Alan Estep and Corbin Meredith.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.