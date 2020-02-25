HARTSELLE — Brenda Sue Brackins Orr, 75, died February 21, 2020. Sharpley Funeral Home will announce arrangements.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- As concern grows, China, South Korea report more virus cases
- Audit: School administrators misused $700K for personal gain
- Trump's India visit moves from pomp to trade, military talks
- The Latest: Trump jokes that crowds in India really for Modi
- UAE limits flights to Iran from Dubai over virus outbreak
- Dispute leaves Taiwanese stuck in locked-down Chinese cities
- Race to form Malaysian gov't heats up, eyes on Mahathir
- Greece: Clashes on islands over new migrant camps
Most Read
Articles
- Town homes included with major SE Decatur subdivision plans
- Heed the Call: Pastor Jimmy Meek
- Neighbors of fairgrounds want fewer disruptions with new warehouse
- Boutique hotel, loft apartments planned for downtown
- Moulton girl on 'Ellen' today
- Carnegie Carnival raises more than $250,000
- Turning automaker executives into residents a challenge
- Ready to Roll: Carnegie Carnival to bring parades and music to downtown Decatur
- Mayor slams DU over sewer overflows; utility rebukes him as 'unprofessional'
- Morgan sheriff: 2 face drug charges after traffic stop
Images
Videos
Commented
- Mayor slams DU over sewer overflows; utility rebukes him as 'unprofessional' (5)
- Fight over online sales taxes coming to a head (5)
- Lawsuit seeks to block construction of Alabama 20 overpass (4)
- Austin traffic light in jeopardy (4)
- Long uses State of County address to argue online sales tax issue (4)
- New bill would create a state database for concealed carry permits (4)
- Carnegie Carnival Parade 2020 (2)
- Volunteer fire departments 'woefully underfunded' (2)
- Ordinance with penalties for council absences passes (2)
- Morgan judicial candidate pledges experience, compassion, conviction (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.