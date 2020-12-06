TOWN CREEK

Funeral for Brenda Sue Frazier Watson, 67 of Town Creek, will be on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home with Ronnie Stephenson officiating. Visitation is one hour before service. Burial will be at Shoal Creek Cemetery.

Mrs. Watson was born in Texarkana, Arkansas on August 19, 1953 to Joe Dolphus Shaffer and Ruby Mae Churchill Shaffer. She passed away in Florence, Alabama, on December 2, 2020.

Survivors are sons, Rickye Frazier (Melissa Hopkins) and Vince Frazier; stepdaughter, Janice Terry (David); brother, Ronnie Stephenson; and nine grandchildren.

If Roses Grow in Heaven

By Dolores M. Garcia

If roses grow in heaven,

Lord please pick a bunch for me,

Place them in my Mother’s arms

and tell her they’re from me.

Tell her I love her and miss her,

and when she turns to smile,

place a kiss upon her cheek

and hold her for awhile.

Because remembering her is easy,

I do it every day,

but there’s an ache within my heart

that will never go away.

