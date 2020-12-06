TOWN CREEK
Funeral for Brenda Sue Frazier Watson, 67 of Town Creek, will be on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home with Ronnie Stephenson officiating. Visitation is one hour before service. Burial will be at Shoal Creek Cemetery.
Mrs. Watson was born in Texarkana, Arkansas on August 19, 1953 to Joe Dolphus Shaffer and Ruby Mae Churchill Shaffer. She passed away in Florence, Alabama, on December 2, 2020.
Survivors are sons, Rickye Frazier (Melissa Hopkins) and Vince Frazier; stepdaughter, Janice Terry (David); brother, Ronnie Stephenson; and nine grandchildren.
If Roses Grow in Heaven
By Dolores M. Garcia
If roses grow in heaven,
Lord please pick a bunch for me,
Place them in my Mother’s arms
and tell her they’re from me.
Tell her I love her and miss her,
and when she turns to smile,
place a kiss upon her cheek
and hold her for awhile.
Because remembering her is easy,
I do it every day,
but there’s an ache within my heart
that will never go away.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.