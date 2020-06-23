DECATUR — Brenda Tinger, 81, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. A graveside service will be Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in Burningtree Memorial Gardens with Roselawn Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Tinger was born in New York to parents, Joseph and Rose. She was a bank teller and bookkeeper. Mrs. Tinger was a member of several organizations including the American Legion Auxiliary, DAV, and NAMI. She was a woman of unrivaled integrity. Mrs. Tinger loved Alabama and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, John; and two sons, Richard and John J.
Donations may be made to NAMI.
