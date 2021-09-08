DECATUR — Graveside services for Mr. Brendan Bernard “B.B” McGowan, Jr., 67, of Decatur will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Courtland Cemetery. Brother Scotty Letson will officiate and Mr. Dexter Elliott with Reynolds Funeral Home will direct.
Mr. McGowan was born on April 10, 1954, in Courtland. He passed away on September 2, 2021, at his home.
A Courtland native, B.B. attended Courtland High School and was a member of the first Courtland High “Hawks” Band. He especially enjoyed fishing, current events, history, and being active with work and the outdoors. B.B. professed Christ as his Savior and expressed his faith to friends and family in recent years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Brendan Bernard “Mac” and Sarah McGowan; one niece, Natasha Anne Zenanko.
He is survived by his son, Brandon McGowan III; brother, Robert McGowan; sisters, Margaret Lindsay and her husband, Elias, Marsha Zenanko and her husband, Mike; nephews, Donald Dickey, Chris Dickey, Alex Zenanko, Gav Zenanko, Michael McGowan, Kamdon McGowan; nieces, Maleah Terry and her husband, Josh, Marley Terry, Megan McGowan, Journee McGowan, Brinlee McGowan, and cherished cousins and dear friends. Honorary pallbearers will be B.B.’s nephews.
The family encourages those attending the service to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
