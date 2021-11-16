EVA — Funeral service for Brett Alan Widner, 41, will be Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Joey Coots officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Etha Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Widner died on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at his residence. He was born June 15, 1980, in Cullman County, to Kenneth Ray Widner and Janet Elizabeth Bates Widner. He was a machine operator and machinist, prior to his passing. He was a Christian, enjoyed spending time with his family especially his nieces and nephews. He loved Alabama football and enjoyed watching the games with his dad and his brothers. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Willard Bates and Virgil Widner.
Survivors include his father, Kenneth Widner; mother, Janet Bates Widner; brothers, Shane Widner (Amanda) and Cody Widner (Brittney); nieces, Amberlynn Widner and Kailynn Widner; nephew, Connar Widner; grandmothers, Catherine Moore and Jean Graham.
Pallbearers will be Brant Earwood, Lance Echols, Scott Campbell, Johnathan Stacy, Jonathan Praytor, Michael Bates, Jeremy Harbison and Joey Harbison.
