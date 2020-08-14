HARTSELLE — Brett Wallace Nance, 54, died August 13, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Forrest Chapel UMC. Funeral will follow at 5 p.m. at the church with burial in Forrest Chapel Cemetery. Peck Funeral home is directing.
