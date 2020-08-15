HARTSELLE — Funeral for Brett Wallace Nance, 54, will be Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. at Forrest Chapel UMC with Brother Chris Hensley officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Forrest Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Brett Wallace Nance was born April 27, 1966 to Bruce and Carol Nance in Athens, Alabama. At an early age they moved to Hartselle where Brett went to school from elementary school all the way through high school. He graduated from Hartselle High School in 1984. Brett was an outstanding athlete and furthered his football career at the University of Alabama. After his football days Brett married the love of his life Teresa Webster on October 3, 1987. Brett and Teresa went on to have five kids. Hunter, Ashley, Shelby, Chelsey, and Kelley. Brett loved people and doing for others, he also loved his grandbabies. All 13 of them! He was the best Big Daddy. Although we are grieving here on Earth, we are comforted knowing that Brett accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and he is now pain free in heaven. Brett was preceded in death by his Daddy, Bruce Nance and his daughter, Chelsey Nance.
Brett is survived by his wife of almost most 33 years, Teresa Nance; mother, Carol Nance Harris (Tom); one son, Hunter Nance (Cassidy); three daughters, Ashley Way (Jake); Shelby Neuheisal (Joe), Kelley Nance (Lucas); 13 grandbabies, Grayson, Carter, Brooklyn, Lyla, Tripp Wallace, Talon, Laundrie, Rylee, Kylee, Kenslee, Braxton, Berkley, and Harper; grandmother, Billie Funderburke; one brother, Scott Nance (Jenna); one sister, Jennifer Hensley (Chris); three nephews, Heath, Luke and Bo; four nieces, Molly, Cady, Maggie, and Presley; one bonus son, Mumu Jones.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.