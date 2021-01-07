ARLEY — Brian Hayes died December 19, 2020. No services are scheduled at this time. A memorial service may be held by his family at a later date. He was born June 29, 1970 to Lamon Hayes and Mary Patricia Glenn.
Obituary Information
