FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Brian L. Nelson, 47, will be Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Tim Kinney officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Nelson passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Huntsville Hospital from complications of a tragic accident. He was born June 13, 1972, in Cullman County to William Lavern Nelson and Bertha Presley Nelson. He was self-employed as a construction worker and landscaper. He was a fun-loving, outdoorsman and loved living life to the fullest. He was preceded in death by his father; a brother, Kelly Don Nelson and a sister, Cherry Nelson.
Survivors include one son, William “Will” Brody Nelson; mother, Bertha Presley Nelson; one brother, Randy Nelson; four sisters, Sheilah Horton, Nada Wood (Gary), Jennifer Bennett (Jeff) and Robbie Garmon.
Pallbearers will be Tony Holmes, Anthony Holmes, Sean Paul, Eric Craig, Roger Young, Jordan Beasley and Ryan Nelson.
