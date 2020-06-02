DECATUR — Britni Karolena Wilkins Hyde sadly passed away on Saturday, May 23rd at Arbuckle Memorial Hospital.She was born in Decatur and grew up in the Lawrence County, AL area.
Britni attented East Lawrence High School. She was the daughter of Joy Standridge and Eddie Wilkins. Britni enjoyed the company of her friends and family and spending time with the center of her world, Kaden, her son. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jesica Lonni Wilkins Love, who left this world on September 9th, 2011.
Britni was a kind soul. She selflessly loved people. Words on a page can’t adequately describe the person she was. Her heart of gold will never be forgotten. Before her passing, she was a CNA and had plans to return to college to earn a degree in Diagnostic Imaging.
She is survived by her son, Kaden Phillips; her parents; her sister, Lindsay; her half-siblings, Gehssa, Austin, Madison, Hunter and Josh; and her nephew, and nieces, Jordan, Mikayla, Kylie and Ivy.
The family is planning a memorial service upon return to Alabama. Part of her ashes will be interred with her sister at Bald Knob Cemetery.
Britni will forever be in our hearts.
We will see her again on the other side of the moon.
