SOMERVILLE — A Graveside Funeral service and interment for Brittanie Triplett, 25, will be Friday, April 10, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Hartselle Memory Gardens with Brother Bill Evans officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No public visitation is scheduled.
Miss Triplett died on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital. She was born December 10, 1994, in Jefferson County to Brent Triplett and Amy Elizabeth Chaviers Triplett. She had attended college and just received her bachelor’s degree to become a teacher and will be missed greatly by her family.
Survivors include her father, Brent Triplett; mother, Amy Chaviers Triplett; sister, Alesha Anderson (Zac).
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
