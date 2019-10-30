ATHENS — Brittni Eden Boyd, age 23, passed from this life due to complications of diabetes on October 25, 2019. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be Thursday, October 31, at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor John Dees and David Howard officiating.
Brittni was a 2014 graduate of Athens High School. She was majoring in social work at UNA and was a barista at Starbucks in Athens and in Florence.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, J. L. Aldridge, and Barbara and Carl Boyd.
Survivors include her parents, Lisa and Doug Ethridge and Jerry Boyd; grandmother, Clare Aldridge; siblings, Justin (Abbi) Rogers, Bethany Boyd (Chris) Fuller, Ashley Ethridge (Berhard Fisterer), and Chad (Stacey) Ethridge; aunts and uncles, Jody (Lisa) Aldridge, Lori Aldridge (Danny) Smith, Lee (Sandy) Boyd, Scott (Kim) Boyd, Ann Boyd (Greg) Waldrop and Deborah Ethridge; great-aunt, Donna Underwood, adopted grandmother, Betty Perry; her beloved cats, Frankie and Ela; and numerous loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Tony Miller, Len Cable, Brian Eberhart and Corbin Craig. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Kacey Womack, Berklie Nix, Scotland Simpkins, Eli Henry, John Shipman, Dalton Lindsey, Mary Fuggitt, Ryan Tank, Shelby Campbell, Liz Medcalf, Kimi Parker, Alex Berry, Sarah Mcwaters, Alex Tomaw, Corbin Craig, Nolan Booth, and the entire Starbucks family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or your local animal shelter.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com.
