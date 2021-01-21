HUNTSVILLE — A Celebration of Life for Brother Marvin Gene Turney, 75 of Huntsville, Alabama will be noon Friday, January 22, 2021 at Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home with Brother Barry Brackins officiating. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service. Inhumation will follow in Hartselle Memory Gardens with Reynolds Funeral Home directing. Public viewing will be today from 1-5 at Reynolds Funeral Home. Brother Turney passed away on January 10, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
Marvin Gene Turney was born July 22, 1945 to the late Earnest Turney Sr. and the late Mary Turney in Hartselle, AL. He departed this life on January 10, 2021 at Huntsville, Hospital.
Marvin attended Morgan County Training School in Hartselle, AL. After graduation he went on to Nashville Christian Institute to fulfill his calling of being a pastor, where he graduated in 1968.
Marvin retired from BASF formerly Englehard where he worked for 40-plus years and he had been a pastor for just as long. He was the pastor of Pennylane Street Church of Christ in Hartselle, AL and was an active member until his death.
Marvin was a exceptionally good person, he always wore a smile and was willing to help anyone. The love he had for his late wife Mary of 50-plus years, and his family was a perfect example of what love is. Marvin was what you would call a thoroughbred.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Jones Turney; sister, Marie Smith and brother, Earnest Turney, Jr.
Marvin leaves to cherish his memory: a daughter, Felicia Turney; granddaughter, Ashanique Turney; great-granddaughter, Christi Turney; great-grandson, Amias Joyner, all of Huntsville, AL; two sisters, Gloria Turney Dickinson (Howard) and Linda Turney Orr (Jack), all of Hartselle, AL; two brothers, Jessie Turney (Cecilia) and William Turney (Rhonda) of Toney, AL; seven sisters-in-law, Susie Orr, Rosie Foster, Eunice Jones, Deborah Jones, Thelma Jones, all of Hartselle, AL, Lila Malone of Decatur, AL, Annie White (Joe) of Jeffersonville, IN; a host of loving nieces, nephews and cousins that will miss him dearly.
