HARTSELLE — Bruce Allon Vest, 49, of Hartselle, passed away April 11, 2020. He was born July 24, 1970.
He is survived by his mother, Peggy Fay Booth and her husband, William Booth; father, Andy Vest and his wife, Robin Vest; siblings, Andy Vest (Monica), Lori Cline (Todd) and Mason Booth (Shannon); and a number of nieces and nephews.
There are no services planned at this time. Berryhill Funeral Home assisted the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.