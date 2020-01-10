DECATUR — Bruce E. Cagle, 70, of Decatur, died January 9, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 12:30 to 2:00 at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home with the service following at 2:00. Pastors Tony Willis and Dale Cantrell will be officiating. Burial will be in Decatur City Cemetery.
Mr. Cagle is survived by his wife, Wanda G. Cagle; sons, James Cagle and wife, Sabrina, Michael Cagle, Buster Cagle and wife Leann; daughters, Nancy McAllister and husband, Brian, Jennifer Hagedorn and husband, Timothy; grandchildren, Aubrie Cagle, Allison Cagle, James Clifton Cagle, Jr., Joshua McAllister, Sarah McAllister, Carter Ronen Cagle, Isabella Cagle; brother, Steve Cagle and wife, Suzy; sister, Kathy Cameron and husband, Pete (deceased); sister, Karen Boczek and husband, Roger (deceased); brother, Ricky Cagle and wife, Barbara; and brother, Mark Cagle.
