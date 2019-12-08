HARTSELLE
Bruce Lowell Henry, 77 of Hartselle, went to his eternal home while surrounded by his family on Friday December 6, 2019. Bruce was the Hero of his family. A faithful husband of 54 years, wonderful father of three children, devoted grandfather of five grandchildren, and the Patriarch to a host of extended family and friends. Bruce loved home and nothing made him happier than to be with his family. The door was always open. He was a lifelong member of Salem United Methodist Church and he led a gentle and peaceful life. Bruce was joyful in all weather. He persevered through many years of Medical hardships and never once complained. Bruce worked for a while in the floor covering business and was a farmer for the majority of his wonderful life. The love of his family pretty much defined Bruce. Bruce loved Sunday dinners after church at the “ Big House” and he was always first in line. He was a loyal Auburn Football fan. He had been known to eat a box of chocolate covered cherries in one sitting. He once wrestled a monkey at the County Fair and was bitten on the finger by a mouse which earned him the nickname “Mousey”. Bruce was a Fighter and Hospice of North Alabama assisted him in his final fight. A special thanks to Keith, RN, Katie, RN, Kimberly, CNA, Traci, Social Worker and Mr. Charlie Maples, Chaplain. The family request in lieu of flowers Memorials made to Hospice of North Alabama.
Bruce was born September 19, 1942, in Morgan County to Albert L. Henry and Laverne Knox Henry. His Funeral Service will be Tuesday December 10, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bobby Ray Halbrooks and Jeff Holsclaw officiating with Burial in the Salem Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Monday from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the funeral home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sister, Doris Ward.
Survivors include wife, Diana Shaneyfelt Henry, of Hartselle; son, Chad Henry, of Hartselle; two daughters, Christi Henry McAbee, of Hartselle, and Cindy Henry (Jeff) Holsclaw, of Priceville; brother, Hugh (Joann) Henry; and five grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Chad Henry, Charlie McAbee, Hunter McAbee, Walker McAbee, Maggie Holsclaw, Tess McAbee.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Crewe Wellman, Justice Wellman, and Asher Wellman.
