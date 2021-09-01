DECATUR — Bulah Cotrell Berryman, 86, of Decatur, Alabama went to Heaven on August 23rd, 2021.
She was born in Marked Tree, Arkansas on April 22, 1936 to the late J.C. Cotrell and Lula Evens Cotrell. She was preceded in death by her husband, George William Berryman.
She has four sisters, Wilma Cotrell Milligan (deceased), Eula Cotrell Gandy Miller (deceased), Marie Cotrell Jones, and Mary Cotrell Pribbit; and two brothers, Burnest Cotrell (deceased), and Eurnest Cotrell (deceased).
She was known for being one of the hardest workers around, and retired from Walmart after 42 years, at the age of 74, in 2010.
She is survived by one daughter, Teresa Sue Berryman Poff, of Decatur, AL; four grandchildren, Sean Slater(Alicia), Jasmine Poff, Colby Poff, and Ronnie Poff Jr.(Jessica); and four great grandchildren, Braxton Holland, River Poff, Addison Slater, and Sullivan Slater.
In her time on earth, she was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, and spent her free time at the American Legion, playing cards and bingo, with some of her closest friends.
She loved the Lord and her family.
Funeral arrangements are Graveside Service on Friday September 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM At Roselawn Cemetery.
