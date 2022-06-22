FALKVILLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Bunzie Motes Blankenship, 94, will be Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM at New Center Cemetery with Brother Ben Bates officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No public visitation.
Mrs. Blankenship died on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Summerford Nursing Home. She was born August 22, 1927, in Morgan County, to Johnny Wesley Motes and Sydney Pear (Hammack) Motes. She was employed by Decatur City Schools, in the Custodial Department, prior to her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvel Blankenship; her parents, John Motes and Sydney Hammack Motes and a host of brothers and sisters.
Survivors include daughter, Patsy Sharp (Jerry); sister, Linda Montgomery; grandchild, Jon Sharp (Lisa); five great-grandchildren, Hunter, Kendall, Katie, Holden and Brinley.
Pallbearers will be Scott Moore, Kent King, Eddie Hoenig, Robert Hopper, Tommy Adcock and Jon Sharp.
