HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Burl Slaten, 84, will be Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Peck Funeral Home Chapel, with Chaplain John Tucker officiating, and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, March 22, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Slaten died on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at his residence. He was born January 18, 1937, in Morgan County to Thomas and Lucille Griffin Slaten. Burl married his high school sweetheart and would have been married 65 years on April 6th. He retired from Thiokol Corporation on the Redstone Arsenal after 31 years of service. He loved the land and enjoyed farming cotton, soybeans, gourds and sorghum. He cooked pure sorghum syrup for 39 Years. He was a founding member of the National Sweet Sorghum Producers and Processors Association and was awarded the title of Kentucky Colonel for his service and accomplishments. He was a previous board member of the Morgan County Decatur Farmers Market and managed the market from 2004 thru 2014.
Mr. Slaten was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Jo Slaten Waldrep.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Carolyn Slaten; sons, Gary Slaten (Angie) and Greg Slaten (Tammy; daughters, Kathy Echols (Tim), Pamela Patterson (Mike); nine grandchildren; and fourteen great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Philip Echols, Derek Slaten, Tracy Melson, Philip Sharpe, Caleb Sharpe, and Tim Waldrep.
