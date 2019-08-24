MOULTON — Buron Elizabeth Terry Norwood, 94, died Friday, August 23, 2019 at NHC Healthcare. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday at Lawrence Funeral Home. The service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Jones Chapel Cemetery. Mrs. Norwood was the widow of Robert Norwood.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.