DECATUR — Burton Floyd Coley, Jr., 56, of Decatur, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. A memorial gathering will be on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Roselawn Funeral Home.
Burton was born on December 22, 1964 in Decatur, AL to Burton Coley, Sr. and Mary Fisher Coley. He graduated from Austin High School and attended Calhoun Community College. He was a lover of all sports and enjoyed doing volunteer work. He was always in line to cook or deliver for fundraisers for charity. Burton owned a bait and tackle shop, which was like playing every day for him. He only gave that up because of poor health.
He was preceded in death by his father, Burton Coley, Sr.
Burton is survived by his mother, Mary Vinson of Decatur, AL; brother, Roy Coley (Veronica) of Miami, FL; daughters, Brittney Coley of Knox, IN and Marissa Coley of Decatur, AL; son, Jack M. Coley (Bethany) of Wetumpka, AL; four grandchildren, Karsyn, Kennedy, Clair and Don, all of Knox, IN.
Burton was a fun loving person that enjoyed making people laugh. He had a big heart and was a very giving person. He will be missed greatly by those who knew and loved him.
