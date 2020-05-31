DECATUR — Memorial service for Byron Cromwell Vann, Jr., age 78, of Decatur, will be Monday, June 1, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Chip Vann officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service.
Mr. Vann, who died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born July 2, 1941, in Rockwood, TN, to Byron Cromwell Vann, Sr. and Margaret Palmer Vann. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Carol Vann Holland. Mr. Vann was an entrepreneur at heart. He owned and operated an insurance agency for over 20 years, and Gold’s Gyms in Tennessee and Alabama for 15 years. He owned real estate in downtown Decatur with which he helped spark the revitalization of the area. Mr. Vann served on the Decatur City Council from 1972 - 1976. He was involved for many years as an active member and past president of the Decatur Jaycees. He loved to fly his planes, work on cars, and was an avid Alabama fan.
He is survived by his son, Chip Vann of Springville; daughter, Jennifer Clanton (Andrew) of Madison; and two grandchildren, Jacksyn Clanton (Michael Coppess) of Boston, MA and Noah Clanton of Madison.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.