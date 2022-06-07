TRINITY — Byron Henry Standridge, 91 of Trinity, passed away June 4, 2022 at his residence. Services will be held today, June 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend David Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter, and coached Little League Baseball and men’s softball for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Betty Lawrence Standridge; sons, Glenn Standridge (Cheryl), Greg Standridge (Patty), and Jeff Standridge (Donna); eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Eloise Voss; a host of nieces and nephews.
