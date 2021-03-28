MOULTON — C.D. Evans, 90, of Moulton passed away Friday, March 26, 2021 at his home. Visitation will be from 12 till 1 p.m. on Monday, March 29 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Jamin Grubbs and Tommy Whitlow officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Beatrice Evans; daughters, Linda Parker and Teresa Millsap (Johnny); grandchildren, Shannon Blankenship (Gene), Kelsie Parker, Chris Parker (Melody), Dara Bradford (Heath), Danuelle Terry (Chris), Dylan Millsap (Hannah) and Ashley Franko; great-grandchildren, Gene Blankenship (Payton), Bailey Jett (Hunter), Rylie Terry, Alex Bradford, Gunner Bradford, Bri Bradford, Casen Franko, River Millsap, Madison Miller, Luke Miller, Makenzie Parker and Daisy Parker; great-great-granddaughter, Amelia Rose Blankenship; brother, Jerry Evans (Doris); sisters, Reble Coffey (Willard) and Marjorie Gibson (Bobby); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. C.D. was preceded in death by his parents, James and Susie Evans; brothers, Junior Evans, Pelham Evans and Willard Evans; and sisters, Louise Hampton Cope and Nadine Ellis.
The family extends special thanks to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice, especially Dorinda, Kimberly and Jennifer, and the staff of Dr. Chad McElroy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lawrence County Gideons, PO Box 135, Moulton, AL 35650.
