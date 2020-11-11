DECATUR
Graveside service for Calvin Underwood will be Friday, November 13, 2020, at 11:00 at Roselawn Cemetery with Reverend Brian Blass officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be all members of VFW Post 4190 and Auxiliary. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 at Ridout’s Funeral Home.
Mr. Underwood was born March 31, 1942, in Pell City, Alabama to Thomas P. Underwood and Bertha Mae Simmons Underwood. Mr. Underwood was a member of Central Baptist Church. He retired from TVA after 37 years of service. He served eight years in the U.S. Navy Submarine Service and was Commander of Decatur VFW Post 4190 and previous state VFW Commander.
He is survived by Betty Howell, his 30-year companion; daughter, Pamela Underwood Woodruff; sons, John C. Underwood, Thomas Alexander Underwood and Daniel Ray Underwood; sister-in-law, Frankie Underwood; 15 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the VFW Post 4190 flag fund.
Ridout’s Brown-Service handling the arrangements.
